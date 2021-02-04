Daily News Joint

Tottenham vs Chelsea: Abramovich will sack you – Mourinho warns Tuchel

Feb 4, 2021
Tuchel and Mourinho
Tuchel and Mourinho

Tottenham Hotspur manager, Jose Mourinho, has issued a warning to his clolleague, Thomas Tuchel. According to the manager, Thomas Tuchel could be sacked at Chelsea, if he fails to turn them into a title-winning team.

Mourinho won three Premier League titles across his two spells at Stamford Bridge.

Since he left, Carlo Ancelotti and Antonio Conte have also won the trophy.

Chelsea owner, Roman Abramovich, allowed Tuchel’s predecessor, Frank Lampard, spend over £200million last summer before he was sacked following a bad run.

“I don’t think it’s very difficult to coach at Chelsea because I was champion three times, (Carlo) Ancelotti was champion, Antonio Conte was champion,” Mourinho said ahead of their league clash on Thursday.

“It cannot be very, very difficult because we win titles there. I believe Chelsea always has great players and great squads and good coaches are happy to work with these clubs and with players that give you a very good opportunity to be successful and to win titles.

“It’s Mr Abramovich’s club and you have to understand that it’s up to him to make his decisions.”

Tuchel has picked up four points from his two home fixtures against Burnley and Wolves.


