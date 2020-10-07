HOT

VACANCY! We Are Hiring Content Writers

By Simisola Biodun
VACANCY! We Are Hiring Content Writers
Spread the love
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Daily News Joint is in need of content writers for an intern role on our web page.

Would you like to be trained on how to blog as a journalist and/or content curator? Join our team for a three months training and get the step by step guide on how to blog effectively.

In this three months programme, you shall be taught how to blog professionally with practical lessons.

hiring content writers

PLEASE NOTE: This is an unpaid internship for the first 10 interested persons. The top performing interns may be transitioned to paid positions ons at the end of this training.

HOT STORY  COVID-19: Two Soldiers Test Positive In Borno

HOW TO APPLY

Click HERE to fill the form

DEADLINE

Application ends on 30th October 2020


Spread the love
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

%d bloggers like this: