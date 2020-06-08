HOTT! Davido Betrays Chioma, Welcomes 2nd son with Fourth Baby Mama in London

Spread the love











Another source has simply confimed that the Nigerian vocalist, Davido has welcomed his second son from fourth baby mama in London.

The reports guarantee, Davido has quite recently undermined his life partner, Chioma with an Angolan make up craftsman who is situated in London.

GistMerchant reports that Larissa Yasmin Lorenco has been on Davido’s live since 2017. The instagram blogger composed,

“There have been rumours floating around for a while now of Davido having another child. I’m here to confirm the gist and give details. Meet the newest baby mama Larissa Yasmin Lorenco A.K.A Larrisa London. A make up artist born and raised in Angola but moved to UK and have been in Davido’s life since 2017. He sure knows how to shuffle these women at the same time. She went off social media when the rumour initially started and have only returned to posting again. She posted the above picture to make it deem like she is still pregnant so as to confuse the timeline meanwhile she already delivered a baby boy back in March and this is an old picture. This is her second child as she already has a daughter.

“The hookup that resulted in this pregnancy happened in NewYork Mid last year (Summer ‘19) when David was back and forth in US first for his second daughter’s birthday, then a brief Euro tour, back in US for Memorial weekend show, next in Nigeria for his first daughter’s hair product launch and then back in US in June for another show in Philadelphia and branched afterward in NY to give Larissa belle before moving on to ATL for the rest of his trip. Larissa was also with him at the Afrofest Portugal that happened back in August of 2019.

“Davido is currently denying the baby and blocked her so she has no access to him. He is trying to save face with the Chef Chi. For a while now things haven’t been rosy between them and they have been living apart but with this news now, trust them to come together and do photoshoot, pressing breast and sharing tongue to convince us that Chivido is still going to happen. My guess? Chivido is dead in the water. Fingers crossed.”



