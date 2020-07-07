HOTT!! Naira Marley comments on Magu and Hushpuppi’s arrest

Spread the love











Popular Nigerian singer, songwriter and rapper, Naira Marley has finally reacted to the arrest of EFCC boss, Magu and Hushpuppi’s case with the FBI.

Naira Marley cautions his fans to avoid laughing at people like Magu and Hushpuppi who are passing through tough times as they don’t know when their own turn will be.

In his words,

“Let’s not laugh at anyone because your own might come o”.

