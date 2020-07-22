How Akpabio spent N300 million on fence in the NDDC budget for 2017 – Editorial

Spread the love











Senator Godwin Akpabio who is the current Minister of NDDC spent 300 million naira on fence in 2017.

The then Senate minority leader and member of Niger Delta Development Committee (NDDC), Godswill Akpabio reportedly spent over N425 million in 2017 for the development of Niger Delta. He carved out the above figure solely for the development of his senatorial district .

In a detailed memo, Godswill Akpabio explained how he spent 200 million naira to fence the Federal Polytechnic Ukan – AkwaIbom North West Senatorial District.

He spent 100 Million naira to fence Federal Government College, Ikot Ekpene, 75 million for entrepreneurship training and 50 million to renovate a one hostel facility at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka Campus.

