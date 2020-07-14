Entertainment NEWS

“I am a virgin and I await Ned Nwoko to come and take me as 6th wife” – Lady says

By Chief Editor / July 14, 2020
A Nigerian lady on twitter says she await Regina Daniels husband, Ned Nwoko to come and marry her as she is a virgin.

Recall the Ned Nwoko recently claimed the married all his wives as virgins including the Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels. Reacting to the aforementioned, the lady identified as BabyFire lady asked Ned Nwoko to come and take her as a sixth wife because she is also a virgin.

The lady’s tweet reads ;

“Let it be known far and wide that I too am a virgin and I await him to come take me as 6th wife.”

See her post below;

 


