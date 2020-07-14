Bobrisky
Gists NEWS

” I can’t hide it anymore guys, i’m two weeks gone” – Bobrisky says he’s pregnant 

By Chief Editor / July 14, 2020
Spread the love
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Nigerian socialite and media influencer, Idris ‘Bobrisky’ Okuneye, finally reveals he is pregnant and will soon be having a baby.

According to Bobrisky, he’s two weeks gone and he cannot hide the news anymore.

Can’t wait to be a mummy.

I can’t hide it anymore guys, i’m two weeks gone.

Congrats to myself and bae.

I am the first trans ever to take it in, i’m so happy.

bobrisky pregnant

 

What do you think? Please drop comments below


Spread the love
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
HOT STORY  Bobrisky arrested again in Lekki (VIDEO)
Tags:

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

%d bloggers like this: