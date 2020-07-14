” I can’t hide it anymore guys, i’m two weeks gone” – Bobrisky says he’s pregnant 

Nigerian socialite and media influencer, Idris ‘Bobrisky’ Okuneye, finally reveals he is pregnant and will soon be having a baby.
According to Bobrisky, he’s two weeks gone and he cannot hide the news anymore.
Can’t wait to be a mummy.
I can’t hide it anymore guys, i’m two weeks gone.
Congrats to myself and bae.
I am the first trans ever to take it in, i’m so happy.
What do you think? Please drop comments below
