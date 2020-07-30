I do not condemn lesbians, a lady asked me out– Actress Olayode Juliana (VIDEO)

Nollywood actress, Olayode Juliana in a short video on her Instagram page says she does not condemn lesbians as a lady once asked her out.
Olayode Juliana said lesbianism is getting rampant and she doesn’t judge anyone for their sexuality.
She wrote,
“A lady asked me out 😱
I do not condemn anybody ooo and I do not judge anybody.
A lot of people are on the fence on this matter, the truth that I know about this is that God is against it and so am I!!!!!!”
https://www.instagram.com/tv/CDO7JZhDteU/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link
