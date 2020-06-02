“I expect the Nigeria Police Force to diligently investigate Uwaila Omozuwa” – President Buhari

The President of Nigeria, Mohammadu Buhari has finally raised his voice towards the case of Uwaila Omozuwa, the young who was raped and murdered in Edo State.
Uwaila Omozuwa a 100 level student of University of Benin was reportedly raped and murdered in an RCCG church building in Edo State.
Few hours after the Nigerian police confirmed the arrest of the culprit, President Buhari sends his condolences to the family. He wrote,
“I would like to offer my deepest condolences to the family and friends of Uwaila Omozuwa. I expect the Nigeria Police Force to speedily and diligently investigate this case and ensure that all the culprits responsible for this barbaric act are brought to justice.”
I would like to offer my deepest condolences to the family and friends of Uwaila Omozuwa. I expect the Nigeria Police Force to speedily and diligently investigate this case and ensure that all the culprits responsible for this barbaric act are brought to justice.
— Muhammadu Buhari (@MBuhari) June 2, 2020
What do you think? Please drop comments below
Related Posts
Wizkid blasts Buhari & Trump, call them ‘clueless’
Donald Trump insists Coronavirus is a Chinese virus, says it’s a very bad “gift” from China
Buhari is exposing Nigeria to modern day slavery – PDP reacts to Fresh $5.5bn Loan Request
BREAKING: Premier League re-starting on June 17
COVID-19: We Don’t Have Coronavirus in Kogi, NCDC is Lying – State Govt