“I was in a romantic relationship with Kate Henshaw” – Lasisi Elenu reveals

Popular Nigerian comedian, Lasisi Elenu says he was in a romantic relationship with Kate Henshaw.
The renown skit maker, Lasisi Elenu who is preparing launch a web series tagged Papa and Mama Gods power has revealed he had a sexual relationship with Nollywood actress, Kate Henshaw.
He wrote,
So many of you don’t know this but myself and @k8henshaw were dating for so long. We tried to keep it under the bus for a while but word came out and some people knew we were dating. But you see one thing about me is that because I’m a golden boy I can’t stay one place. Like my body is always feeling heat, I’m always on the move. So I told @k8henshaw I said, babe let’s take things slow, let’s just you know, cos I’m a golden boy and it’s just like Jollof rice, everybody wants it, with some dodo and goat meat on the side.
Haa @k8henshaw begged me for more than 8 hours and was kissing me in public. promised she will cook more Afang soup for me.
View this post on Instagram
So many of you don’t know this but myself and @k8henshaw were dating for so long. We tried to keep it under the bus for a while but word came out and some people knew we were dating. But you see one thing about me is that because I’m a golden boy I can’t stay one place. Like my body is always feeling heat, I’m always on the move. So I told @k8henshaw I said, babe let’s take things slow, let’s just you know, cos I’m a golden boy and it’s just like Jollof rice, everybody wants it, with some dodo and goat meat on the side. Haa @k8henshaw begged me for more than 8 hours and was kissing me in public. promised she will cook more Afang soup for me. So one day i went to see one man, he gave me a white powder to just put inside her drink, that when I did it, every feeling she had for me will die. So I took it and went to see her, normally she would have come to me, but there is something about her house, I always feel at home, the living room and bed is so cozy. Mumu mee. Fear Calabar women O I now told her to make Afang soup for me but I did not know she wash my old boxers and one tea spoon of her spit inside. As I got in, she quickly rushed and brought my food, I wanted to put the white powder that the man gave to me inside her drink, but O fear Calabar women Oo She came to meet me and touched my chest, 😢😢 My voice is already shaking sef, and every body know I am very sensitive and I have hair on my chest, so I now tell her that she should stop it that I dee nor come here for play that I just want to eat and be going and tell her something after, so she now say she wee feed me, I wanted to do shakara and say NO but her hand was still on my chest and everybody know I am very hairy soooo OMG fear Calabar women ooh Abassi I dee nor know where she touch on my body I just started licking the powder that was in my pocket and using it to do salt in my Afang soup I now resemble Ojuju Calabar that rain beat. She now tell me to go and wash the plate and sweep the compound as I’m now washing the toilet that’s when Director now shout CUT 😜😜Happy birthday darling, more life in good health and greatness. Love you plenty @k8henshaw
What do you think? Please drop comments below
