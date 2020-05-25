If You’re Jealous of my talent, sing your own – Yemi Alade blows hot

Spread the love











Nigerian singer and songwriter, Yemi Alade comes for her critics who are jealous of her talent.

Yemi Alade was dragged on twitter by those who belief she has no hit songs and shouldn’t go head-to-head with Tiwa Savage in a hits battle. MI Abaga had earlier suggested that no female artiste could man up to face Tiwa in any hits battle which was how the whole drama came about.

Yemi then reacted, saying those who ain’t cool with his sounds should do music.

She wrote, “If eh dey pain you, say I dey sing and I dey win, go do your own. Nobody hold your mouth.”

