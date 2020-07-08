It was right not to declare Orji Kalu’s seat in Senate vacant – Lawal  

Spread the love











President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan on Tuesday explained why the Senate refused to yield to pressure to declare Senator Orji Uzor Kalu’s s seat and position vacant during the period of his incarceration.

Lawan told his guests that “there was no way anybody could convince us in the Senate that somebody should take the Abia North Seat because it wasn’t vacant.

“He(Kalu) was on several appeals and until he exhausted all the opportunities available to him, that seat remained his seat.

“Similarly the position of the Chief Whip, we didn’t even appoint an acting Chief Whip. The Deputy Chief Whip continued to play that role until he was released.

“We came under pressure, of course. But we thought the right thing to do was to keep that seat, that position until he was able to get his judgement.

“It would have been prematured, unjust and unfair to declare his seat vacant or his position to be given away because he was in that situation. “So we didn’t do anything extra-ordinary really. We did what was right, what was just, what was necessary.”

“It has been a long time, I have not seen or heard the kind of unity, understanding and desire to move a state forward in a bi-partisan way.

“Our people need us to give them leadership. They need us to give them good governance. They want to have better life and particularly in Abia state, you have a lot of business people. They would like to see their businesses grow and do well.

“Once the leaders are united, it makes it much easier for the followership to remain united and supportive so that reaching the promise land can be quite easy,” Lawan said.

