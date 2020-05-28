anita joseph
“It’s okay for you to insult me but don’t ever try it with my husband” – Anita Joseph warns

By Simisola Biodun / May 28, 2020
Nollywood actress, Anita Joseph has sternly warned her trolls to insult just her and not her newly wedded husband.

The actress who wedded her husband, Michael Fisayo (MC Fish) in February 2020, made a video on Instagram sternly warning people coming for her man.

According to her, you can insult her, but don’t try it with her husband.

 “Respect is Reciprocal it’s simple as that…

It’s okay for you to insult me, or call me names, but don’t insult my husband, the love of my life, the love of my kingdom. See, you can do anything to me, but you see this man, don’t ever try it with him.” she wrote.

