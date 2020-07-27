“Joining Manchester United is the BEST choice I made in 2020” – DJ Cuppy

Spread the love











Nigeria’s female disc jockey, DJ Cuppy has revealed joining Manchester United is her best choice in 2020.

Florence Otedola aka DJ Cuppy who dumped Arsenal for the Red Devils has declared her move to Manchester United as her best choice this year as they Manchester teams qualifies for champions league.

Reacting to this feat, Cuppy wrote on Twitter:

“Joining Manchester United is the BEST choice I made in 2020! …Always knew I DESERVED Champions League!”

What d you think? Please drop comments below

Like this: Like Loading...

Related