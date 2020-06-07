JUST IN: 11 almajiris from Kaduna test positive for COVID-19 in Sokoto

Spread the love











The Sokoto State government has affirmed that 11 almajiris extradited from Kaduna State have tested positive for COVID-19.

The declaration was made in an announcement by the states Ministry of Health and posted on its Twitter handle on Saturday.

“Sokoto State task force on COVID-19 received 33 repatriated almajiris on 4th June 2020 from Zaria, Kaduna State,” It said.

“All the 33 almajiris are currently quarantined at the State NYSC orientation camp, Wamakko. On their date of arrival, all their samples were collected.

“Unfortunately, 11 out of 33 samples collected tested POSITIVE for COVID-19.

“The public, particularly Sokoto State people should note that these almajiris had not made contact with their families.

“The state government will collaborate with the Kaduna State government to ensure effective contact tracing at the almajiris School in Zaria where these almajiris came from.”

