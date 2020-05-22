JUST IN: Lagos State plans to feed 337,589 pupils

Spread the love











According to the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajia Sadiya Umar Farouk, Lagos state government will feed about 337,589 from the modified school feeding programme in Lagos.

Farouk while speaking at the inauguration of the school feeding programme in Lagos said, “The special home grown feeding intervention will impact 337,589 beneficiaries made up of Parent, Guardians and Care Givers of primary school children in participating schools.

“The identified and selected household will each receive 5kg bag of Rice, 5kg bag of Beans, vegetable and palm oil, salt, tomato paste and 15 pieces of eggs.

“These rations have been revealed by nutrition expert to ascertain the nutritional value and benefits to the children.’’

“When a child is growing its quite imperative that a child should have good quality balance diet in order to feed the brain and ensure that the brain grow appropriately because an hungry child cannot learn properly so looking at the take home ration its truly a balance diet,” Adefisayo said.

Also, the Executive Chairman of LASUBEB, Hon. Wahab Alawiye-King, said the commencement of the distribution of the take home rations was to ensure that the hardship caused by COVID-19 was minimised, adding that a lot of work had gone into ensuring that the modified home feeding programme was carried out in a transparent and seamless manner.

He said, “In a few days, all the targeted households would have received their vouchers which will enable them collect their food rations. At the end of the exercise, 37,589 households of pupils in primary schools (primary 1-3) would have been fed.’’

