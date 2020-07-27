JUST IN: South-East governors reveal when schools will re-open

Spread the love











South-East Governors Forum schools will re-open at the safest time.

Forum Chairman and Ebonyi Governor, Dave Umahi on Sunday said that teachers shall undergo compulsory COVID-19 tests before schools in the region reopen.

He said there were fears for kindergarten and primary school pupils who do not understand what is social distancing.

“How many of our schools have running water and how many sanitisers have been provided for them?” He asked.

Umahi noted that it is the rainy season and most schools are bushy due to abandonment since the coronavirus outbreak.

“We will then review our position and tell our people the safest time to re-open schools with our health workers to enforce the NCDC protocols,” Umahi added.

