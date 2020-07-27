“Life is a series of little journeys” – Nollywood actor Bolanle Ninalowo as he share cute photos

Nollywood actor Bolanle Ninalowo shares new cute pictures on Instagram with a long message about life.
The actor reinstated the beauty in imperfection as he shares a words of advice to his fans.
Bolanle wrote,
To find the best path forward we must occasionally stray from it. There are no wrong turns; only paths we didn’t know we were meant to walk. In the end, to be a success you don’t have to be perfect, you just have to remain perfectly capable of improving. Keep letting your mistakes strengthen you. Life is a series of little journeys. Allow each step to be a teachable moment. And don’t confuse your path with your destination. Just because it’s stormy sometimes, doesn’t mean you aren’t headed for sunshine.
Keep pushing
View this post on Instagram
To find the best path forward we must occasionally stray from it. There are no wrong turns; only paths we didn’t know we were meant to walk. In the end, to be a success you don’t have to be perfect, you just have to remain perfectly capable of improving. Keep letting your mistakes strengthen you. Life is a series of little journeys. Allow each step to be a teachable moment. And don’t confuse your path with your destination. Just because it’s stormy sometimes, doesn’t mean you aren’t headed for sunshine. Keep pushing 🙏 #TheUniversalActor 👑 #Shametofamethebookcomingsoon #Makanakian ✊🏾 👞 @moroksxpression
What do you think? Please drop comments below