Man breaks down in tears after discovering his ex was sleeping with her pastor (Full Gist)

A Nigerian man identified simply as Kefi on social networking platform, Twitter has taken to his page to share his experience after a Twitter user advised that it is important to date someone that draws you closer to God.

According to Kefi, the advise is a sham as he has had his own fair share of such experience while in a relationship.

Kefi recalled the time his ex-girlfriend who was making him do dry fasting for 3 days every month, was sleeping with one of the junior pastors.

“This is a scam! Draw yourself to God by yourself, my ex was making me fast(dry) for 3 days every month, she would get mad if I miss mid-week service to watch UefaCL. But she was f**king one of the junior pastors in Woolwich.” he tweeted.

