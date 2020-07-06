messi
Messi is considering a move away from Barcelona after Xavi decision

By Chief Editor / July 6, 2020
Argetine star Lionel Messi seems to be unhappy at the Nou Camp and have said to be considering taking a deal awat from Barcelona.

Messi is rumoured to be on his away away from Barcelona after Xavi Hernandez signed a new deal with Al-Sadd, the UK Mirror reports.

According to several reporters, Lionel Messi is unhappy at Camp Nuo and is said to have ended discussions over a new contract.

Messi is frustrated over a lack of quality in the playing squad and being made a scapegoat for issues within the club.

It was suggested the Argentine superstar would only reconsider, if his former teammate Xavi is appointed as Barca’s new manager.

However, Xavi has agreed fresh terms with Al-Sadd, which will see him continue in the Qatari club into next season.

“I am happy to continue with Al-Sadd, and the team’s goal will always be to compete for all titles.

“(My) complete focus in this current period is to fully equip the players for the upcoming domestic and Asian competitions,” Xavi said.

