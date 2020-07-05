More Photos from the hotel build with gold in Vietnam

Spread the love











South Eastern Asian country, Vietnam finally launches the world’s first gold plated hotel.

The hotel which took over two hundred million dollars and eleven years to build was opened today. The hotel is plated with 24-carat gold and has gold cup, bath thub and all. The photos are colourful that many people believe the poor can not afford this.

Dolce Hanoi Golden Lake Hotel is the the ame of this beautiful gold-plated hotel whose cheapest room goes for $250 per night (approx. 97,000 naira only at N388/$).

From the pictures, one could actually see the glow and why this hotel deserves all the attention it is getting. The photos are not just beautiful but appealing. This could be a tourist center for many people heading to Vietman after the ban on international flights are lifted. A 24 carat gold-plated hotel just couldn’t be less beautiful.

The brain behind this should be applauded. Though it took over a decade to put this in place and over two hundred million dollars, this investment is worth it.

What do you think? Please drop comments below

