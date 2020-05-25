Mr-Eazi and nicki minaj
Mr Eazi Confirms a Collaboration with Nicki Minaj in his ‘Sounds From Sango’ EP

By Simisola Biodun / May 25, 2020
Empawa music boss, Mr Eazi has confirmed he has a collaborative song with Nicki Minaj.

A fan simply asked the singer when he will be dropping the joint he has with Nicki Minaj and Mr Eazi revealed that will be in ‘Sounds of Sango’. Eazi says ‘Sango’ short for ‘Sango Ota’ is a beautiful city he grew up before leaving for Kumasi.

In his words, he said, “No that one is on my July EP called “Sounds Of Sango” ( Sango Ota , the beautiful city I grew up before leaving for Kumasi. )”

