Maleek Berry – “Isolation Room” (Full Album)

Talented British- Nigerian afro pop singer and music producer, Maleek Berry shares “Isolation Room” the album.

The 7-track “Isolation Room” album by Maleek Berry features Tiwa Savage.

Download: Maleek Berry – “Isolation Room” (Full Album)

  1. Maleek Berry – Far Away [DOWNLOAD MP3]
  2. Maleek Berry – Free Your Mind [DOWNLOAD MP3]
  3. Maleek Berry – Balance feat. Tiwa Savage [DOWNLOAD MP3]
  4. Maleek Berry – Konnect [DOWNLOAD MP3]
  5. Maleek Berry – Sunshine [DOWNLOAD MP3]
  6. Maleek Berry – One Night [DOWNLOAD MP3]
  7. Maleek Berry – Don’t Wanna [DOWNLOAD MP3]
