Nigerian singer and songwriter, Damini Ogulu also known as Burna Boy has been confirmed for a performance at the 63rd Grammy Awards.

Burna Boy is confirmed to perform during the 63rd #GRAMMYs Award Premiere Ceremony which will take place Sunday, March 14.

Burna Boy who is the first Nigerian artiste to earn back to back Grammy nominations, will now also be the first ever afrobeats act to perform at the event.

