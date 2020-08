Spread the love











Self Acclaimed African Giant, Burna Boy has announced the release date of his incoming album “Twice as Tall”.

The singer and songwriter, Burna Boy dished out his fourth project last year tagged “African Giant”. He went on to receive a Grammy Nomination with the album.

Burna Boy took to his social media handle few hours ago to reveal he will be releasing “Twice as Tall” Album on 14th of August 2020.

What do you think? Please drop comments below

Like this: Like Loading...

Related