Davido Bags Another Gold Certification In USA With “IF”

Feb 17, 2021 ,
Davido Music Worldwide boss, Davido claims Gold certification in United States of America for his song “IF”.

With the new certification, David Adeleke popularly known Davido now has two gold plaques in USA. He received his first gold in 2020 for his hit song “Fall” that’s currently the most viewed Nigerian song on YouTube.

On February 12, 2021, Davido Music Worldwide boss and Sony Music Entertainment/RCA Records recording artist, Davido recieved another gold plaque for his 2017 single “IF” off his sophomore LP album ‘A Good Time’.


