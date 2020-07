Spread the love











Super talented Nigerian disc jockey, DJ Tunez has revealed he has a new joint with Wizkid and Omah Lay tagged “Pami”.

The BT Group recording artist recently dropped a fire tune with Wizkid titled “Cool Me Down”. The duo is known for dropping awesome sounds.

DJ Tunez took to twitter to reveal he has an incoming tune with Wizkid and Omah Lay titled “Pami”.

DJ Tunez x Wizkid x Omah Lay! đź’«#PAMI — DJ TUNEZ (@DJ_TUNEZ) July 30, 2020

