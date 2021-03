Spread the love











Download Chinko Ekun Jafafa MP3 ft Mohbad

Yoruba indigenous rapper, Chinko Ekun employs the services of fast rising Marlian singer, Mohbad in “Jafafa”.

The Able God crooner, Chinko Ekun returns with a brand new afro-house amapiano sound with Naira Marley’s recording artist, Mohbad.

Download, Listen and Enjoy

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Spread the love