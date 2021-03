Spread the love











Download Di’ja My Baby MP3

Di’ja – “My Baby” [Audio]

Mavin records artist, Khadijah Blell popularly known as Di’Ja returns with a new single titled “My Baby”.

“My Baby” is a follow up to her recently released project Aphropop Vol I.

The new single was produced by Tklex

