Download Lyta Are You Sure MP3

Lyta – “Are You Sure” Feat. Zinoleesky, Emo Grae & Naira Marley [Audio]

Marlian boss, Naira Marley teams up with his artists, Emo Grae and Zinoleesky as they join Lyta in his recent single tagged “Are You Sure?”.

The single is first off Lyta’s incoming debut album Hennessey.

