MUSIC

Noon Dave – “Too Late” [Audio]

Mar 11, 2021
Noon Dave – "Too Late"
  Download Noon Dave Too Late MP3

  • Fat rising Nigerian afro-fusion singer and songwriter, Noon Dave presents his debut single tagged ‘Too Late.

Noon Dave – "Too Late"

Nigerian rising star, Oluwaseun Dave Obafemi, also known as Noon Dave is a Peter King’s College of Music Alumni, he taps his songwriting inspiration from a diverse exposure of different genres soaking up elements from Soul, R&B, Pop, Reggae and, of course, Afro Beats to create his Unique Sound which enables him to create wonderful music everyone connects to so effortlessly.

Download, Listen and Enjoy. 

