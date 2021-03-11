Daily News Joint

Daily News, Music, Politics, Sports

MUSIC

Oga Micky – “Trouble” Feat. Chris D’Meek [Audio]

Mar 11, 2021
Download Oga Micky Trouble MP3
Spread the love
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

  • Download Oga Micky Trouble MP3

  • Streetz Mind Cartel boss, Oga Micky returns with a brand new tune tagged “Trouble’ featuring Chris D’Meek.

After a long break off the music scene, ‘OGA MICKY‘ makes a massive comeback with ‘TROUBLE’ featuring the east most sorted singer and producer ‘CHRIS D’MEEK’.

Download Oga Micky Trouble MP3

This is Oga Micky’s first single off his long-anticipated EP titled ‘MMF (Money, Music&Family) which is slated to drop later in the year. TROUBLE was produced by ‘CHRIS D’MEEK’ and was mixed and mastered by ‘GRANDMIX’.

HOT STORY  DOWNLOAD MP3: Rexxie - Opor feat. Zlatan Ibile

Download, Listen and Enjoy


Spread the love
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Related Posts

MUSIC

Noon Dave – “Too Late” [Audio]

MUSIC

Chinko Ekun – “Jafafa” Feat. Mohbad [Audio]

MUSIC

Ice Prince – “Kolo” Feat. Oxlade [Audio]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You missed

NEWS

Crooked Colours – “No Sleep” [Audio]

Mar 11, 2021
MUSIC

Noon Dave – “Too Late” [Audio]

Mar 11, 2021
MUSIC

Oga Micky – “Trouble” Feat. Chris D’Meek [Audio]

Mar 11, 2021
Entertainment News

Jae5 Confirm He Has A New Song With Skepta And Rema

Mar 11, 2021