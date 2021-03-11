Spread the love











Download Oga Micky Trouble MP3

Streetz Mind Cartel boss, Oga Micky returns with a brand new tune tagged “Trouble’ featuring Chris D’Meek.

After a long break off the music scene, ‘OGA MICKY‘ makes a massive comeback with ‘TROUBLE’ featuring the east most sorted singer and producer ‘CHRIS D’MEEK’.

This is Oga Micky’s first single off his long-anticipated EP titled ‘MMF (Money, Music&Family) which is slated to drop later in the year. TROUBLE was produced by ‘CHRIS D’MEEK’ and was mixed and mastered by ‘GRANDMIX’.

Download, Listen and Enjoy

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Spread the love









