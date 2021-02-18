Spread the love











Nigerian youngster, Ruger drops his debut single titled Ruger. The adorable tune was released on February 18, 2021 by Jonzing World and Columnbia records.

Ruger launches his solo career after his performance on One Shirt featuring his colleague Rema and record label boss, D’Prince. The self-named song is surely a start to something phenomenal. This could be the first song off his debut EP as the singer has been dishing out powerful freestyles on his Instagram page of late.

Rema was among those who were so excited to have Ruger unveiled. He even took to his twitter page to celebrate the new artist. Finally, Ruger is here with his debut single.

DOWNLOAD MP3:Download Ruger – Ruger MP3 below

DOWNLOAD

Quoted Lyrics:

Manah spit fire to da mic from day one

Me I no stress, after me bed rest into da kitchen make bread and bacon

Huhuuuuuhhh

Camera man get the motherfucking tape on

Manah look good, manah look fresh, with da pink hair, eye patch no motherfucking shades on

Huhuuuuuuh

The all a demma sanitize before they come near me

Nothing fit stop me

Redbull gimme wings to the sky Ruger is da lockdown,

Ruger is da pandemic (tell all hip ah dem again) (Can u hear me now)

Violation when me step into your hood

Me or the rest, you choose

Manah cork ready, manah co co come through

Nothing you fit do

Violation when me step into your hood

Me or the rest, you choose

Manah born ready, you know say manah born ready.

All hip ah them demma hating And stressing themselves on me

While am busy creating

The hits them singing to when them bathing It’s crazy none ah them can debate me

Raging fire

Demma put me down me I no let

Put all me enemies in da bonnet

So me bundle And flush them inna water closet

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Spread the love









