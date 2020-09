Spread the love











Nigerian singer and rapper, Efe dishes out the official video of his song “Africana”.

The former Big Brother Naija housemate, Efe has been on the low for a while after recording massive success with his “Based on Logistics” single and “Warri” collaboration with Olamide.

Efe today published the official video of “Africana” off his debut project “Nonstop”.

https://youtu.be/NqtsSnyCOX4

