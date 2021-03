Spread the love











Falz I See I Saw MP3 Remix With Legendary Styles

Fast rising street sensational, Legendary Styles teams up with Falz in the remix of his hit song “I See I Saw”.

The I See I Saw Jam has been banging for a while with so many people using it to create tik tok videos.

Falz link up with Legendary Styles to recreate the jam on a Yung Willis produced beat.

Download, Listen and Enjoy

