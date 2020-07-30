“I should have been a professor” Fireboy reveals

Spread the love











A trending Nigerian singer; Fireboy, discloses how things changed for him after informing his parents, he was no longer going to be a professor but a musician.

He disclosed that his parents, especially his mother who was a staunch fan of gospel music, were unsupportive initially due to his academic prowess which could have metamorphosed into him becoming a professor.

During the season finale of the MTV Base show ‘Behind The Story’, Fireboy recounted how he was called the black sheep of the family for his career choice.

After graduating from the prestigious Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, Fireboy moved to Lagos to chase his passion in music.

“My mother was forcing Yinka Ayefele, Tope Alabi’s songs down my throat”, the ‘vibration’ crooner disclosed. “I was the beloved son of the family until my change in career path”.

“It took my parents some time to get used to my music career. Their reaction was because l gave them hope that l was going to be a scholar and then the sudden switch.”

His massive success in the music industry convinced his parents that the choice he made was the right one, they are now his biggest fans.

He concluded by saying; “I convinced them in the long run by becoming successful. My mum is my biggest fan now”.

