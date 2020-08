Spread the love











Teni joins LadiPoe to create an eccentric video for “Lemme Know” Remix.

The hook of the song talked about Teni which is probably why the Mavin records act linked up with her for the remix.

LadiPoe – “Lemme Know Remix” feat. Teni (Official Video)

