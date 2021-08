Spread the love











Port Harcourt-born star, Lucky Joseph who is best known as Loyz is here with a brand new melody tagged “Peace of Mind”.

Loyz – Peace of Mind is a melodic song. Loyz tries to narrate his story as a young kid who grew up with not much privilege and how much impact that experience has on his journey. The song is an afro-fusion vibe with elements of funk and alte to accompany Loy’s sultry voice.

Listen below



