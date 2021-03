Spread the love











Laycon Wagwan Lyrics

Big Brother Naija season 5 winner and Ogun State youth ambassador, Laycon presents the lyrics video for his new record, Wagwan.

Laycon had earlier teamed up with music producer, Finito to give us a powerful street-hop tune tagged Wagwan.

He now presents the lyrics video of the joint.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Spread the love