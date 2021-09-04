[Lyric] Adekunle Gold x Davido – “High Lyrics”

Spread the love











“High Lyrics” – Song by Adekunle Gold & Davido, Produced by Pheelz.

New King of Pop, Adekunle Gold teams up Afro-Pop artiste, Davido (Baddest) for this new Afro-Amapiano song titled “High“, Check out the lyrics below

LYRICS

Adekunle Gold

Love is not enough

Baby come to me, Molowo

(come to me, Molowo)

Love me or you hate me

E no mean, no mess with me mologo

(no mess with me mologo)

Hennessy 250

Ko ma lo ni titi

Giuseppe Zanotti, inna Maserati

AG baby easy

Fine boy like Wizzy

You wan kill somebody

Pelu sweet melody

Normally ojojumo la n saye

Luckily molowo ti mo fe na

Me I just want to be high

Be High

Be high

Me I just want to be high

Be High

Be high

Me I just want to be high

(Watimagbo, watimagbo, watimagbo…)

Be high

(Be high)

I just want to be high

(Watimagbo, watimagbo, watimagbo…)

Be high

(Be High!)

I just want to be high

Davido’s Verse

For this party

Let’s get naughty

Can’t call mummy

Can’t call daddy

Vision blurry

Words are slurry

Watimagbo, watimagbo

The sky is falling

(Shekpe!)

Wake up and jump start

I go chop you like oha

Come be my Oga

I can’t get away from this thing

I love the way you gat me feeling

Omo ma’lo baby girl no leave me

Malo

Normally (ojojumo la n saye)

Shekpe!

Luckily oo (molowo ti mo fe na)

Me I just want to be high

Be High

Be high

Me I just want to be high

Be High

Be high

Me I just want to be high

(Watimagbo, watimagbo, watimagbo…)

Be high (Be High!)

I just want to be high

(Watimagbo, watimagbo, watimagbo…)

Be high

(I just want to be high)

Hennessy 250

Ko ma lo ni titi

Ko ma lo ni sinsin

Riiii!

