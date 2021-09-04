Daily News Joint

[Lyric] Adekunle Gold x Davido – “High Lyrics”

Sep 4, 2021 , , ,
Adekunle Gold Davido High

“High Lyrics” – Song by Adekunle Gold & Davido, Produced by Pheelz.

New King of Pop, Adekunle Gold teams up Afro-Pop artiste, Davido (Baddest) for this new Afro-Amapiano song titled “High“, Check out the lyrics below

LYRICS

Adekunle Gold
Love is not enough
Baby come to me, Molowo
(come to me, Molowo)

Love me or you hate me
E no mean, no mess with me mologo
(no mess with me mologo)

Hennessy 250
Ko ma lo ni titi
Giuseppe Zanotti, inna Maserati
AG baby easy
Fine boy like Wizzy
You wan kill somebody
Pelu sweet melody

Normally ojojumo la n saye
Luckily molowo ti mo fe na

Me I just want to be high
Be High
Be high
Me I just want to be high
Be High
Be high
Me I just want to be high

(Watimagbo, watimagbo, watimagbo…)

Be high
(Be high)
I just want to be high
(Watimagbo, watimagbo, watimagbo…)
Be high
(Be High!)

I just want to be high

Davido’s Verse
For this party
Let’s get naughty
Can’t call mummy
Can’t call daddy
Vision blurry
Words are slurry
Watimagbo, watimagbo
The sky is falling
(Shekpe!)

Wake up and jump start
I go chop you like oha
Come be my Oga

I can’t get away from this thing
I love the way you gat me feeling
Omo ma’lo baby girl no leave me
Malo

Normally (ojojumo la n saye)
Shekpe!
Luckily oo (molowo ti mo fe na)

Me I just want to be high
Be High
Be high
Me I just want to be high
Be High
Be high
Me I just want to be high

(Watimagbo, watimagbo, watimagbo…)

Be high (Be High!)
I just want to be high
(Watimagbo, watimagbo, watimagbo…)
Be high
(I just want to be high)

Hennessy 250
Ko ma lo ni titi
Ko ma lo ni sinsin

Riiii!


