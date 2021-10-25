[Lyric] Bad Boy Timz – “Move LYRICS”

Spread the love











“Move Lyrics” – New Song From Bad Boy Timz.

Bad Boy Timz finally makes a return to the music scene with a brand new single titled ‘Move‘, produced by Semzibeatz, Mix and Mastered by Timi Jay, Check out the song Lyrics below

LYRICS

O shock won bakon oh yeah

Move from side to side bounce am back o

We go do all night

Up nepa be online

Tell them to move and Dance all night

Oh-oh

We go bake all night

Shayo we go feel all right

Many many many money coming

So we go dey alright

Ye-oh

We go feel alright

Shayo we go smoke all night

Get the money from the man

Crash the event as the life of the party

Uhh, Shaped like a pyramid, diamond

Based on the catalogue won da mo

And I got a girl with a big bum bum

Whatever the gbedu na inside box, inbox

Pull up with the bank, gucci bags in front

Your girlfriend wanna toss me, toss

O fe lami, o fe cause inbox

Uhn, But I no like wahala o

I dey find money na paper o

Dey ginger the nigga

Dey ginger this nigga o

I no like wahala o

I dey find money na paper o

Dey ginger the swagger o

Dey ginger this swagger o

Ye, Move from side to side bounce am back

We go do all night

Up nepa, be online

Tell them to move and dance all night

Oh-oh

We go bake all night

Shayo we go feel all right

Many many many money coming

So we go dey alright

Ye-oh

We go feel alright

Shayo and we smoke all night

Get the money from the man

Crash the event as the life of the party

Spiritual!

Oya break your leg

Bend your back

Move like this

Move like that

Feel the bang

Omo no loose guard

Ginger yourself

Make you find the kpa

Send my cut

No quanta

How e go be

E no matter

Life is a sea

Plenty fanta

Fantasy!

Uhn but I no like wahala o

I dey find money na paper o

Dey ginger the nigga o

Dey ginger this nigga o

I no like wahala o

I dey find money na paper o

Dey ginger the nigga

Dey ginger this nigga o

Ye

Move from side to side (Eh-oh)

Bounce am back

We go do all night (shock wan ba kan)

Up nepa be online

Tell them to move and dance all night (Yung Fela oo)

We go bake all night

Eh-oh

Shayo we go feel all right

Oh-Oh

Many many many money coming

Oh-Oh

So we go dey alright

Ye-oh

We go feel alright

Shayo we go smoke all night

Getting money from the man

Crash the event as the life of the party

