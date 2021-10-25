[Lyric] Bad Boy Timz – “Move LYRICS”

“Move Lyrics” – New Song From Bad Boy Timz.
Bad Boy Timz finally makes a return to the music scene with a brand new single titled ‘Move‘, produced by Semzibeatz, Mix and Mastered by Timi Jay, Check out the song Lyrics below
LYRICS
O shock won bakon oh yeah
Move from side to side bounce am back o
We go do all night
Up nepa be online
Tell them to move and Dance all night
Oh-oh
We go bake all night
Shayo we go feel all right
Many many many money coming
So we go dey alright
Ye-oh
We go feel alright
Shayo we go smoke all night
Get the money from the man
Crash the event as the life of the party
Uhh, Shaped like a pyramid, diamond
Based on the catalogue won da mo
And I got a girl with a big bum bum
Whatever the gbedu na inside box, inbox
Pull up with the bank, gucci bags in front
Your girlfriend wanna toss me, toss
O fe lami, o fe cause inbox
Uhn, But I no like wahala o
I dey find money na paper o
Dey ginger the nigga
Dey ginger this nigga o
I no like wahala o
I dey find money na paper o
Dey ginger the swagger o
Dey ginger this swagger o
Ye, Move from side to side bounce am back
We go do all night
Up nepa, be online
Tell them to move and dance all night
Oh-oh
We go bake all night
Shayo we go feel all right
Many many many money coming
So we go dey alright
Ye-oh
We go feel alright
Shayo and we smoke all night
Get the money from the man
Crash the event as the life of the party
Spiritual!
Oya break your leg
Bend your back
Move like this
Move like that
Feel the bang
Omo no loose guard
Ginger yourself
Make you find the kpa
Send my cut
No quanta
How e go be
E no matter
Life is a sea
Plenty fanta
Fantasy!
Uhn but I no like wahala o
I dey find money na paper o
Dey ginger the nigga o
Dey ginger this nigga o
I no like wahala o
I dey find money na paper o
Dey ginger the nigga
Dey ginger this nigga o
Ye
Move from side to side (Eh-oh)
Bounce am back
We go do all night (shock wan ba kan)
Up nepa be online
Tell them to move and dance all night (Yung Fela oo)
We go bake all night
Eh-oh
Shayo we go feel all right
Oh-Oh
Many many many money coming
Oh-Oh
So we go dey alright
Ye-oh
We go feel alright
Shayo we go smoke all night
Getting money from the man
Crash the event as the life of the party