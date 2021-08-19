Daily News Joint

[Lyric] Tiwa Savage f. Amaarae – “Tales By Moonlight LYRICS”

Aug 19, 2021 , , ,
Tiwa Savage Tales By Moonlight Amaarae

Tales By Moonlight Lyrics – Song Produced by Cracker, Written and voiced by Tiwa Savage & Amaarae.

Off the soon to drop Water & Garri EP, Tiwa Savage premiers a new single titled “Tales By Moonlight” featuring Amaarae, Check out the Lyrics below.

LYRICS

6 foot 5
Act your size
I’ve been shy
Now I go talk my mind

Will you show me
You’ve been slow
Got me on my tippy toe
Tippy Toe

Kini mo ra ni su lerun
Para
Fine boy, para
See shine shine bobo
Yara okon mi wa lo no
Para
Fine boy, para
See shine shine bobo

Tales by moonlight
Na dis kind love
Ti mo fe mo
I see strong signs
I no fit give
Till I know it’s real

Amaarae
Might tell him, might not
Hennessy a fill my cup
My remedy is you my love
Dreaming I don’t wanna wake up
Like this and like that
Boy you just my type
You know what I like
Like this and like that
Will make you dance like Micheal Jackson
Go make I fight like mike Tyson
Ooh yeah

I just wanna know now
If I’m switching on a pronoun
Is it we from now?
Cos I’m ready
Ready for ya, ready for ya
I’m ready
Ready for ya, ready for ya

Kini mo ra ni so lerun
Para
Fine boy, para
See shine shine bobo
Yara okon mi wa lo no
Para
Fine boy, para
See shine shine bobo

Tales by moonlight
Na dis kind love
Ti mo fe mo
I see strong signs
I know fit give
Till I know it’s real

