[Lyric] Tiwa Savage f. Amaarae – “Tales By Moonlight LYRICS”

Spread the love











Tales By Moonlight Lyrics – Song Produced by Cracker, Written and voiced by Tiwa Savage & Amaarae.

Off the soon to drop Water & Garri EP, Tiwa Savage premiers a new single titled “Tales By Moonlight” featuring Amaarae, Check out the Lyrics below.

STREAM/DOWNLOAD MP3

LYRICS

6 foot 5

Act your size

I’ve been shy

Now I go talk my mind

Will you show me

You’ve been slow

Got me on my tippy toe

Tippy Toe

Kini mo ra ni su lerun

Para

Fine boy, para

See shine shine bobo

Yara okon mi wa lo no

Para

Fine boy, para

See shine shine bobo

Tales by moonlight

Na dis kind love

Ti mo fe mo

I see strong signs

I no fit give

Till I know it’s real

Amaarae

Might tell him, might not

Hennessy a fill my cup

My remedy is you my love

Dreaming I don’t wanna wake up

Like this and like that

Boy you just my type

You know what I like

Like this and like that

Will make you dance like Micheal Jackson

Go make I fight like mike Tyson

Ooh yeah

I just wanna know now

If I’m switching on a pronoun

Is it we from now?

Cos I’m ready

Ready for ya, ready for ya

I’m ready

Ready for ya, ready for ya

Kini mo ra ni so lerun

Para

Fine boy, para

See shine shine bobo

Yara okon mi wa lo no

Para

Fine boy, para

See shine shine bobo

Tales by moonlight

Na dis kind love

Ti mo fe mo

I see strong signs

I know fit give

Till I know it’s real

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Spread the love









