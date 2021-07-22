Daily News Joint

[Lyric Video] Cheque – "Call Me Baby LYRICS"

Jul 22, 2021
Cheque Call Me Baby

“Call Me Baby Lyrics” from Superboy Cheque.

Also watch the official Lyrics video for “Call me baby” by Cheque below.

STREAM/DOWNLOAD MP3 HERE

LYRICS

Look in my eyes
Hmmm mmm mmm
Can I call you baby?

I’m in the mood
Come on my cruise
Let me call you baby

I call the shots, you call the shots
Now you a boss, you the ONE
Amma make it rain on you
Ye ye ye ye
What’s popping?

With no Hennessy I speak my mind
Baby
Let me call you boo, you got my eyes
Baby
Amma pull up on you skrrrr with some racks on me
Just tell you gon hold me and I go down on you

Let me in your head.
Free tenancy
F**k em other guys
They no Dey for you how I Dey for you
Kissing on your neck with this ice so cold
Just hold me down then I go down on you

Come be my baby be my dawg
Come let me beat that ass that’s how I learnt to drum
Wipe your tears o baby mehn don’t ever cry
If Superboy got you then you good for life
Ye ye
Boo, amma make it rain on you
Ye ye ye ye
Can I call you baby?

I’m in the mood
Come on my cruise
Let me call you baby
I call the shots, you call the shots
Now you a boss, you the ONE
Amma make it rain on you
Yeyeye
What’s popping?

What’s it gon be you wan love me?
You wan chop me?
Anyone I’m in
Baby no go do me Johnny
You know what I mean
Anyone I’m in
Ye ye
Look in my eyes
Can I call you baby?
I’m the mood
Let me call you baby
Amma make It rain on you,yeyeye
Hmm mmm mmm mmm

[embedded content]


