[Lyric Video] Cheque – “Call Me Baby LYRICS”

“Call Me Baby Lyrics” from Superboy Cheque.

Also watch the official Lyrics video for “Call me baby” by Cheque below.

LYRICS

Look in my eyes

Hmmm mmm mmm

Can I call you baby?

I’m in the mood

Come on my cruise

Let me call you baby

I call the shots, you call the shots

Now you a boss, you the ONE

Amma make it rain on you

Ye ye ye ye

What’s popping?

With no Hennessy I speak my mind

Baby

Let me call you boo, you got my eyes

Baby

Amma pull up on you skrrrr with some racks on me

Just tell you gon hold me and I go down on you

Let me in your head.

Free tenancy

F**k em other guys

They no Dey for you how I Dey for you

Kissing on your neck with this ice so cold

Just hold me down then I go down on you

Come be my baby be my dawg

Come let me beat that ass that’s how I learnt to drum

Wipe your tears o baby mehn don’t ever cry

If Superboy got you then you good for life

Ye ye

Boo, amma make it rain on you

Ye ye ye ye

Can I call you baby?

I’m in the mood

Come on my cruise

Let me call you baby

I call the shots, you call the shots

Now you a boss, you the ONE

Amma make it rain on you

Yeyeye

What’s popping?

What’s it gon be you wan love me?

You wan chop me?

Anyone I’m in

Baby no go do me Johnny

You know what I mean

Anyone I’m in

Ye ye

Look in my eyes

Can I call you baby?

I’m the mood

Let me call you baby

Amma make It rain on you,yeyeye

Hmm mmm mmm mmm

