Naira Marley – “Drug Test LYRICS”

Spread the love











“Drug Test Lyrics” – Naira Marley, Song Produced by Rexxie

Drug Test is the latest Street Summer Jam y’all should watch out for, Naira Marley , Listen and Check out the Lyrics below

STREAM/DOWNLOAD MP3

LYRICS

Yo! Yo

Big five

Yo, Rexxie pon this one

Mo se shey blood test ni

Doctor so fun mi pe mo ti catch feelings (Mo ti catch feelings)

Said I should be sucking breast,

Sucking breast every night before sleeping (Before sleeping)

O fun mi logun tin ma lo, oni sex in the morning, sex in the evening

(Sex in the fucking evening)

Oye ko ti ye yin, ibi tin soro de oye ko ti ye

(Oye ko ti ye yin)

I just fail the drug test, doctor so fun mi pe drug test positive

(Drug test positive)

Cocaine negative, Heroin negative, Cannabis positive

(Cannabis positive)

Marlian!

Stay happy and shey jeje

Everything possible iwo think positive (Iwo think positive)

Malororae kpin o’le sele anytime o’ye koni believe.

Verse 2

Nawoya nawode

Shey bi olomi lomare

T’oba sun gbalaja as omokurin shey o’ye kin nogode

Moya dadubule as pe oti sunmi kin ma dadubule

Won fi Omo re bo re

So therefore eje komalobe

O’fe jamilaya

Omo ase to fe jakulaya

Baby seru bawon, jekidi e komagbon komayibi tire

Mokan ro iro kuro titty wank loma da fun nkan to gbe saya

Marlians have feelings too

Yebo! You are my heart desire

Opor won le jetan

U should go straight to d point emi ofejo

Mofun ni hmmmn mofun lepon

Igba topada jade shey lo ketan

Efile ko shalaye shoma sope o’mo pe olowo lalaye

Awua

Madejekin gbagbe ranmi leti kin logun mi taba dele.

Mo se shey blood test ni

Doctor so fun mi pe mo ti catch feelings (Mo ti catch feelings)

Said I should be sucking breast,

Sucking breast every night before sleeping (Before sleeping)

O fun mi logun tin ma lo, oni sex in the morning, sex in the evening

(Sex in the fucking evening)

Oye ko ti ye yin, ibi tin soro de oye ko ti ye

(Oye ko ti ye yin)

I just fail the drug test, doctor so fun mi pe drug test positive

(Drug test positive)

Cocaine negative, Heroin negative, Cannabis positive

(Cannabis positive)

Marlian!

Stay happy and shey jeje

Everything possible iwo think positive (Iwo think positive)

Malororae kpin o’le sele anytime o’ye koni believe.

Yo!

Yo!

Yo

Big five

Spyrit Mix

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Spread the love









