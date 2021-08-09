Naira Marley – “Drug Test LYRICS”

“Drug Test Lyrics” – Naira Marley, Song Produced by Rexxie
Drug Test is the latest Street Summer Jam y’all should watch out for, Naira Marley , Listen and Check out the Lyrics below
LYRICS
Yo! Yo
Big five
Yo, Rexxie pon this one
Mo se shey blood test ni
Doctor so fun mi pe mo ti catch feelings (Mo ti catch feelings)
Said I should be sucking breast,
Sucking breast every night before sleeping (Before sleeping)
O fun mi logun tin ma lo, oni sex in the morning, sex in the evening
(Sex in the fucking evening)
Oye ko ti ye yin, ibi tin soro de oye ko ti ye
(Oye ko ti ye yin)
I just fail the drug test, doctor so fun mi pe drug test positive
(Drug test positive)
Cocaine negative, Heroin negative, Cannabis positive
(Cannabis positive)
Marlian!
Stay happy and shey jeje
Everything possible iwo think positive (Iwo think positive)
Malororae kpin o’le sele anytime o’ye koni believe.
Verse 2
Nawoya nawode
Shey bi olomi lomare
T’oba sun gbalaja as omokurin shey o’ye kin nogode
Moya dadubule as pe oti sunmi kin ma dadubule
Won fi Omo re bo re
So therefore eje komalobe
O’fe jamilaya
Omo ase to fe jakulaya
Baby seru bawon, jekidi e komagbon komayibi tire
Mokan ro iro kuro titty wank loma da fun nkan to gbe saya
Marlians have feelings too
Yebo! You are my heart desire
Opor won le jetan
U should go straight to d point emi ofejo
Mofun ni hmmmn mofun lepon
Igba topada jade shey lo ketan
Efile ko shalaye shoma sope o’mo pe olowo lalaye
Awua
Madejekin gbagbe ranmi leti kin logun mi taba dele.
Mo se shey blood test ni
Doctor so fun mi pe mo ti catch feelings (Mo ti catch feelings)
Said I should be sucking breast,
Sucking breast every night before sleeping (Before sleeping)
O fun mi logun tin ma lo, oni sex in the morning, sex in the evening
(Sex in the fucking evening)
Oye ko ti ye yin, ibi tin soro de oye ko ti ye
(Oye ko ti ye yin)
I just fail the drug test, doctor so fun mi pe drug test positive
(Drug test positive)
Cocaine negative, Heroin negative, Cannabis positive
(Cannabis positive)
Marlian!
Stay happy and shey jeje
Everything possible iwo think positive (Iwo think positive)
Malororae kpin o’le sele anytime o’ye koni believe.
Yo!
Yo!
Yo
Big five
Spyrit Mix