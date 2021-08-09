Daily News Joint

Daily News, Music, Politics, Sports

Lyrics

Naira Marley – “Drug Test LYRICS”

Aug 9, 2021 , ,
Spread the love
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Naira Marley Drug Test

“Drug Test Lyrics” – Naira Marley, Song Produced by Rexxie

Drug Test is the latest Street Summer Jam y’all should watch out for, Naira Marley , Listen and Check out the Lyrics below

STREAM/DOWNLOAD MP3

LYRICS

Yo! Yo
Big five
Yo, Rexxie pon this one

Mo se shey blood test ni
Doctor so fun mi pe mo ti catch feelings (Mo ti catch feelings)
Said I should be sucking breast,
Sucking breast every night before sleeping (Before sleeping)

O fun mi logun tin ma lo, oni sex in the morning, sex in the evening
(Sex in the fucking evening)
Oye ko ti ye yin, ibi tin soro de oye ko ti ye
(Oye ko ti ye yin)

HOT STORY  DMW VS Marlian Music, Which Is The Bigger Record Label?

I just fail the drug test, doctor so fun mi pe drug test positive
(Drug test positive)
Cocaine negative, Heroin negative, Cannabis positive
(Cannabis positive)
Marlian!
Stay happy and shey jeje
Everything possible iwo think positive (Iwo think positive)
Malororae kpin o’le sele anytime o’ye koni believe.

Verse 2
Nawoya nawode
Shey bi olomi lomare
T’oba sun gbalaja as omokurin shey o’ye kin nogode
Moya dadubule as pe oti sunmi kin ma dadubule
Won fi Omo re bo re
So therefore eje komalobe

O’fe jamilaya
Omo ase to fe jakulaya
Baby seru bawon, jekidi e komagbon komayibi tire
Mokan ro iro kuro titty wank loma da fun nkan to gbe saya
Marlians have feelings too
Yebo! You are my heart desire

HOT STORY  Naira Marley Rejects Lady Who Offered Herself To Him For Free

Opor won le jetan
U should go straight to d point emi ofejo
Mofun ni hmmmn mofun lepon
Igba topada jade shey lo ketan
Efile ko shalaye shoma sope o’mo pe olowo lalaye
Awua
Madejekin gbagbe ranmi leti kin logun mi taba dele.

Mo se shey blood test ni
Doctor so fun mi pe mo ti catch feelings (Mo ti catch feelings)
Said I should be sucking breast,
Sucking breast every night before sleeping (Before sleeping)

O fun mi logun tin ma lo, oni sex in the morning, sex in the evening
(Sex in the fucking evening)
Oye ko ti ye yin, ibi tin soro de oye ko ti ye
(Oye ko ti ye yin)

HOT STORY  #EndSARS: Naira Marley to lead protest to Nigerian law makers

I just fail the drug test, doctor so fun mi pe drug test positive
(Drug test positive)
Cocaine negative, Heroin negative, Cannabis positive
(Cannabis positive)
Marlian!
Stay happy and shey jeje
Everything possible iwo think positive (Iwo think positive)
Malororae kpin o’le sele anytime o’ye koni believe.

Yo!
Yo!
Yo
Big five
Spyrit Mix


Spread the love
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Related Posts

Lyrics

[Lyric Video] Cheque – “Call Me Baby LYRICS”

Lyrics VIDEOS

Laycon – “Wagwan” (Lyrics Video)

Lyrics Music

LYRICS: Mayorkun ‘Of Lagos’ Lyrics

You missed

Lyrics

Naira Marley – “Drug Test LYRICS”

Aug 9, 2021
News Sponsored

BLINX Unveils Album Cover And Playlist for “PAIN, SUFFERING & SACRIFICE”

Aug 9, 2021
News

Teyana Taylor Grieves Loss Of Her Dog

Aug 8, 2021
News

INTRODUCING NIGERIA’S CANADIAN BASED GOSPEL SINGER, YEMISI OGUNJIMI

Aug 7, 2021