Mr P Shares ‘Prodigal Album’ Tracklist +Release Date

Famous Nigerian singer and songwriter, Peter Okoye aka Mr P has finally revealed the tracklist and release date of his incoming ‘Prodigal Son’ album.

The P Classic boss, Peter Okoye aka Mr P took to his social media handles to reveal the album is a 16-tracks body of work with no singles so far.

Mr P teames up with Singah, Tiwa Savage, Mohombi, Simi, Teni, Tamar Braxton, DJ Switch and Oviekelz.

Production credit goes to Mr P, Goldswarm, Shugavibez, Sarmy Fire, DaiHardBeatz and KealzBeats.

See Album Tracklist Below

