Naija Review frontline singer, songwriter and music performer, Niniola Apata also known as Niniola unveils the tracklist to her incoming project “6th Heaven” .

The Nigerian sensational singer, Niniola took to her social media handle to unveil the songs in her soon to be released extended play. The 5-tracks EP will be a follow-up to her recent album Colours and Sound.

The EP shall be only R&B songs according to the Nigerian singer.

