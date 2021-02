Spread the love











Nigerian disc jockey, DJ Kaywise and Phyno premiers the official video of their new song “Highway”.

The music video features Big Brother Naija season 5 reality TV show winner, Laycon, veteran Nollywood actor, Pete Edochie, D’Banj, Poco Lee, and others. Yung Willis thr producer behind this hit song also made an appearance on this adorable video.

See DJ Kaywise X Phyno “Highway” Video

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Spread the love