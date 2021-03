Spread the love











Jonzing World’s recording artist, Ruger is set to dish out his debut project tagged “Pandemic EP”.

Having teamed up with his boss, D’Prince and colleague, Rema in “One Shirt”, Ruger dropped his self titled debut song ahead of his first project titled “Pandemic EP”. The youngster took to his social media handle to reveal the new project is dropping on March 12, 2021.

