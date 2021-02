Spread the love











More Grace Music boss formerly signed to Five Star Music Group, Skiibii comes through with a brand new video for “Are You Vhere”.

The beautiful video by Skiibii perfectly interprets the street vibe with amazing colours. The video captured some five hundred naira notes with Skiibii’s face on it. It’s a lovely video from the Nigerian singer.

What do you think about Skiibii ‘Are You Vhere” video?

