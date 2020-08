Spread the love











More Grace Music act, Skiibii shares the official video of his single “BANGER” featuring Reekado Banks.

The colourful video as directed by Adasa Cookey has amazing pictorial representation of the song.

WATCH: Skiibii X Reekado Banks – “BANGER” (Official Video)

